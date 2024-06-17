Gerber LLC Invests $511,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.