Gerber LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,067 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $20,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.37 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

