Gerber LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS COWZ opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

