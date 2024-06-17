Gerber LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $192,964,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,818,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.99 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

