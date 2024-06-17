Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 11,200 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.