Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $496.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.