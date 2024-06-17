Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.09 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

