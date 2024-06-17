Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.