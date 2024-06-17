Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a P/E ratio of 223.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

