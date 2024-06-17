Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.29 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.
About Gladstone Land
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.