Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 28,375 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $899.94 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

