Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 28,375 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.79.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $899.94 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.