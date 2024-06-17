Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 358004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Trading Up 6.2 %

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 330,059 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.