Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $106.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

