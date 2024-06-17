Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 14,956 shares.The stock last traded at $705.75 and had previously closed at $706.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.86.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth about $6,230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

