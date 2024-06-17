GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,705,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 13,828,997 shares.The stock last traded at $79.89 and had previously closed at $80.96.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.