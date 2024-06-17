Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPK opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.