Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 177,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,848,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 181,825 shares of company stock worth $2,633,708 over the last ninety days. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 10.0 %

GLSI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.60. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

