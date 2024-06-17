Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 10,159 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,485,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.