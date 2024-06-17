Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 13,238 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

