Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

