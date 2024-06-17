Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 25,270 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after buying an additional 355,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

