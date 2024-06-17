Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,121,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.12 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

