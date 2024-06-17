Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.