Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after buying an additional 207,499 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

