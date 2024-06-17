Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.