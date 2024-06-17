Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $346.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.