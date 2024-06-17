Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $99,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 38.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $224.82 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

