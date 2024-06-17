Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

