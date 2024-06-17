Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 111.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 61.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,225,000 after buying an additional 610,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

