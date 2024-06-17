Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1,288.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,307.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

