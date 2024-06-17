Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.