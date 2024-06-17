Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.09 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

