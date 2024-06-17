Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 10,877 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

