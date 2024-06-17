Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,237 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $313.02 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

