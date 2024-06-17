Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $525.31 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average is $540.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

