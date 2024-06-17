Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $639.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

