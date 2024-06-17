Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.