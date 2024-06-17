Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $434,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 133.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.11 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.