Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of TWLO opened at $54.24 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

