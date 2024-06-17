Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Greif Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

