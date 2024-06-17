Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up to $60.73

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.73, but opened at $63.22. Greif shares last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 19,514 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America raised Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Greif Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

