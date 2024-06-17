Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Grindr Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Grindr has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRND. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,694,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,305,259. Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the first quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grindr during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

