Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GRIN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140. The company has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

