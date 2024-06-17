GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 849,377 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $47.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

