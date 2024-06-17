Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Haemonetics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $84.74 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Haemonetics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HAE
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haemonetics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Watch These 3 Stock Dips as Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month Low
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How Much Higher Can Microsoft Go? Significant Growth Ahead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Use Delta Hedging to Protect Your Options with Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.