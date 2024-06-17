HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

LXRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.