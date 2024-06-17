HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of CARA opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

