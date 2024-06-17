Head-To-Head Survey: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -136.82% -55.27% -39.49% GoodRx -0.86% 3.45% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 7 12 0 2.55

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Onfolio and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Onfolio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.24 million 1.48 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -1.00 GoodRx $750.27 million 4.26 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -850.15

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Onfolio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.