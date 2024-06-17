Heroes of Mavia Price Reaches $2.21 (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,693,569.542478 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.26402214 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $12,318,896.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.