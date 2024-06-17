Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,561,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,931,074 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,441.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,532 shares of company stock worth $16,181,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

